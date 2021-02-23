Vasilevskiy stopped 34 shots in Monday's 4-2 win over the Hurricanes.

Were it not for Jesper Fast, who scored both Carolina goals, Vasilevskiy might have come away with his first shutout of the season. Instead, the Vezina Trophy-winning netminder had to settle for his 10th win, and he's making a push for more hardware with a spectacular 2.01 GAA and .931 save percentage through 14 appearances.