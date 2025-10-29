Vasilevskiy stopped 18 of 20 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Predators.

Vasilevskiy has now won consecutive starts after an 0-3-2 start to the year. His recent success has corresponded with tighter defense -- he's faced just 39 shots over his two wins, allowing three goals. Getting in the win column should help the 31-year-old regain some confidence for when things get tougher again. He's at a 2-3-2 record with a 2.86 GAA and an .893 save percentage over seven starts. The Lightning host the Stars on Thursday before heading out west for a three-game road trip.