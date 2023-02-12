Vasilevskiy made 28 saves in a 3-1 win over the Stars on Saturday.

It was a goalie duel with former Bolts' back-up Scott Wedgewood that was knotted 1-1 until the 19:16 mark of the third period. Vasilevskiy bailed his mates out several times through the contest and showed why he is arguably the best in the league. He has won his last two games over the powerhouse Avs and Stars and allowed only one goal in the process. Vasilevskiy is now 25-13-1 with a 2.52 GAA and .919 save percentage on the season.