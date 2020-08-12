Vasilevskiy stopped 61 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 quintuple-overtime win over the Blue Jackets during Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.

It's not often a goalie makes over 60 saves and gets overshadowed, but Joonas Korpisalo was busy setting a new NHL record in the other crease with 85 stops in the marathon contest. Nonetheless, it was Vasilevskiy who came away with the win, as the Bolts took their first step towards erasing the memory of last season's first-round sweep by the Jackets. The 26-year-old will try to get as much rest as he can before Game 2 on Thursday afternoon.