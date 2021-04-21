Vasilevskiy stopped 32 of 35 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Hurricanes.

All the scoring occurred in the second period but for Jordan Martinook's empty-netter with three seconds left in the third, as Carolina raced out to a 3-0 lead before the Lightning got one back. Vasilevskiy failed to replicated his success from Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Hurricanes, taking his second regulation loss in the past three starts. Look for Vasilevskiy to get a breather soon after starting thrice in four days.