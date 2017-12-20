Vasilevskiy gave up four goals on 36 shots in Tuesday's loss to Vegas.

It looked as if Vasilevskiy would earn Tampa Bay a point until Shea Theodore beat the buzzer to break a 3-3 tie with 2.3 seconds left. Vasilevskiy sees his five-game winning streak come to an end, but the 23-year-old still remains a sensational fantasy option. The Russian netminder owns a 21-5-1 record with a .933 save percentage and will be back in the win column before you know it. Make sure to get him in your lineup whenever he gets the nod.