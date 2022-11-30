Vasilevskiy stopped 23 of 25 shots in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Bruins.

Boston's final goal was scored into an empty net. Vasilevskiy had an answer for every Bruins shooter except Taylor Hall, who beat him early in the first and third periods. Despite the loss, the 28-year-old netminder appears to be turning things around, allowing two goals or less in four of his last five starts for a 2.41 GAA and .922 save percentage over that stretch.