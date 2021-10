Vasilevskiy saved 24 of 27 shots in a 4-3 shootout loss to Colorado on Saturday.

Vasilevskiy came up winless for the second straight start, giving up the decisive shootout tally to Colorado defenseman Cale Makar. The veteran netminder is 2-2-1 on the year with a 3.22 GAA and .893 save percentage. He'll look to get back on track as soon as Monday in Buffalo.