Vasilevskiy made 25 saves in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Canadiens.

Kaiden Guhle broke up Vasilevskiy's shutout bid with 2:39 remaining, but the game was well in hand by that point. This outing added to Vasilevskiy's dominance over Montreal, as he came in with a career 13-1-2 record, 1.92 GAA and .938 save percentage against the Canadiens. The Russian netminder has played well regardless of opponent recently, allowing two or fewer goals in all but one of his last 10 appearances.