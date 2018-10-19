Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Continues to dominate Wings
Vasilevskiy set aside 29 of 30 shots in Thursday's 3-1 home win over the Red Wings.
Vasilevskiy is now 7-0-0 in his career against Detroit. The only damage against the Russian backstop came from a Luke Glendening tip-in off a rebound in close. While that greasy goal foiled Vasi's shutout bid, he still picked up his third win in four games to remind fantasy owners why he deserved to be one of the first goalies drafted ahead of the 2018-19 campaign.
