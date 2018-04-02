Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Continues to struggle

Vasilevskiy allowed four goals on 25 shots in a 4-1 loss to the Predators on Sunday.

The 23-year-old has been a strong candidate for the Vezina Trophy for most of the season, but he hasn't been playing all that well lately. In his last seven starts, Vasilevskiy is 2-5-0 with an .873 save percentage. He's allowed six goals twice during that time frame, which has caused his GAA to balloon to more than 2.60. Vasilevskiy still had a great season, but he'll likely need to end 2017-18 on a high note in order to have a realistic shot at the Vezina.