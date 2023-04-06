Vasilevskiy surrendered six goals on 37 shots in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Rangers.

After allowing just one goal over his previous three outings combined, Vasilevskiy promptly surrendered three in the first 10:21. The Lightning got back within a goal at 3-2 and again at 4-3 in the middle frame, but New York regained some breathing room by beating Vasilevskiy twice in the third. Tampa Bay will be right back in action Thursday on Long Island, but Vasilevskiy will likely cede the crease to Brian Elliott for that second leg of a back-to-back after falling to 34-21-4 on the season.