Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Coughs up hairball
Vasilevskiy allowed five goals on 34 shots Saturday in a 5-4 overtime loss to Minnesota.
It was a rare queasy effort from Vasilevskiy, who had allowed just six goals over his previous four starts. He can be forgiven for an occasional hair ball. He'll be fine going forward.
