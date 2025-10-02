Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Could return Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Lightning believe that Vasilevskiy (undisclosed) is in line to play in Saturday's preseason finale against the Panthers, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.
Vasilevskiy has already been ruled out for Thursday's exhibition matchup against the Panthers, but he could have a chance for a final appearance before the start of the regular season. If he's healthy for the start of the 2025-26 campaign, Vasilevskiy remains in line to serve as the Lightning's No. 1 netminder.
