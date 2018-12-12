Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Could return Thursday
Vasilevskiy might be an option to start against the Maple Leafs on Thursday. According to coach Jon Cooper, "It's not as much the injury as it is the cardio and how he's feeling in that respect," Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.
Vasilevskiy will at a minimum dress for Thursday's clash with Toronto as the backup after being activated off injured reserve Tuesday. Having spent 15 games on the sidelines, it would be understandable for the netminder to want a little more practice time to get his legs back under him. In the meantime, fantasy owners will have to wait until after the game-day skate to see whether he will get the call.
