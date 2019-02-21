Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Covering cage versus Swords

Vasilevskiy will start in goal against the visiting Sabres on Thursday, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

The Lightning look to send Vasilevskiy between the pipes as often as possible in order to help the Bolts secure the Presidents' Trophy for the first time in franchise history. His record stands at 26-7-4 to complement six shutouts, a 2.28 GAA and .930 save percentage through 37 games. With the Sabres ranking 24th in road scoring (2.59 goals per game), it's easy to justify spending top dollar for Vasilevskiy in DFS formats.