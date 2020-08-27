Vasilevskiy kicked out 23 of 24 shots Wednesday in a 7-1 win over Boston.

After yielding 10 goals over the previous three games, Vasilevskiy tightened things up in Game 3 and is teammates provided plenty of offensive support at the other end. Boston's lone goal came on a nifty Brad Marchand power-play deflection in the second period. Vasilevskiy improved to 8-3-0 in the postseason with a 2.06 GAA and .924 save percentage. He'll be back between the pipes for Game 4 on Friday.