Vasilevskiy made 28 saves in Tuesday's 7-3 Game 1 win over the Maple Leafs.

Vasilevskiy didn't have to be special for Tampa Bay to take Game 1 on the road. Toronto will likely push back -- after all, these same teams went seven games before the Lightning prevailed in the first round last year -- but when push comes to shove, the Lightning can feel much more comfortable with their situation in net. Vasilevskiy improved his career playoff record to 64-38, while Ilya Samsonov fell to 1-7 and got the hook after allowing six goals in two periods.