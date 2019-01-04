Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Cruises to sixth straight W
Vasilevskiy made 28 saves in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Kings.
It was a low-stress night for Vasilevskiy, whose team raced out to a 4-0 lead in the first 20:25 of game action. With wins in each of his past six starts and a 16-3-2 record overall, Vasilevskiy's giving fantasy owners all they could hope for at the moment.
