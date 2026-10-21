Vasilevskiy stopped 32 of 34 shots in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Vasilevskiy got plenty of help from his teammates, who were able to capitalize on Vegas' many defensive miscues. The 32-year-old netminder is now 5-2-0 on the year, and he's posted a 2.46 GAA and an .898 save percentage through seven starts. While he's not quite in the elite area yet with his numbers this season, Vasilevskiy will have both the workload and the talent to get there. He'll have another tough task ahead as the Lightning wrap up a road trip with a back-to-back. Expect Vasilevskiy and Dennis Hildeby to split those games, which are Friday in Colorado and Saturday in Utah, neither of which is a walk in the park.