Vasilevskiy stopped 23 of 25 shots in Monday's 8-2 win over the Lightning.

The 30-year-old Russian netminder bounced back from Saturday's loss against the Stars, where he allowed four goals on 28 shots, and he posted a save percentage of at least. 920 for the fourth time across his last six games. During that span, Vasilevskiy has gone 4-1-1 with a 1.64 GAA and a .936 save percentage.