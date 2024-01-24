Vasilevskiy turned aside 29 shots in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Flyers.

Tampa Bay jumped out to a 3-0 lead early in the second period and never trailed in the game, giving Vasilevskiy more than enough cushion. The 29-year-old netminder appears to be rounding into his usual Vezina-caliber form, allowing three goals or less in six straight starts and going 5-1-0 over that stretch with a 2.34 GAA and .919 save percentage.