Vasilevskiy stopped 19 of 21 shots in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Canucks.

The Lightning scored the first four goals, so Vasilevskiy didn't have to do much work to get this win. He's won four of his last six outings, but this was his first instance of consecutive victories since his nine-game winning streak ended Feb. 28 versus the Sabres. Vasilevskiy is up to 32-12-3 with a 2.29 GAA and a .913 save percentage over 47 starts this season. The Lightning have a back-to-back this weekend -- Vasilevskiy will likely face the Oilers on Saturday before Jonas Johansson gets the Flames on Sunday.