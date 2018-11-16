Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Dealing with foot fracture
Vasilevskiy has sustained a left foot fracture, but there's still no concrete timetable for his return, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.
Vasilevskiy headed back to Tampa to be reevaluated for an injury that he sustained in Wednesday's practice. Since the exact nature of his injury has been determined, an official prognosis should be disclosed soon enough.
