Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Dealing with mental and physical fatigue
Vasilevskiy, who was pulled Tuesday night, has admitted he has dealt with mental and physical fatigue this season, but is starting to feel better, reports Tampa Bay Times.
We've been concerned about overuse in this his first full season. Vasilevskiy has played a career-high 57 games. "Probably because we were on the road for a long time, I was a little bit tired," said Vasilevskiy. "But now we're at home, have a better schedule. So I feel much better now. Much, much better." The Bolts will keep a close eye on his fatigue and he may get more rest between now and season's end than fantasy owners would like.
More News
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Surrenders six in just two frames•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Tuesday's starter•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Supported well en route to victory•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Between pipes Thursday•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Turns aside 45 shots in Tuesday's OT win•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Between pipes Tuesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...