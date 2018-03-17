Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Dealing with mental and physical fatigue

Vasilevskiy, who was pulled Tuesday night, has admitted he has dealt with mental and physical fatigue this season, but is starting to feel better, reports Tampa Bay Times.

We've been concerned about overuse in this his first full season. Vasilevskiy has played a career-high 57 games. "Probably because we were on the road for a long time, I was a little bit tired," said Vasilevskiy. "But now we're at home, have a better schedule. So I feel much better now. Much, much better." The Bolts will keep a close eye on his fatigue and he may get more rest between now and season's end than fantasy owners would like.