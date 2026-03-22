Vasilevskiy stopped 25 of 27 shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Oilers.

Vasilevskiy gave up a goal to Connor McDavid late in the first period, but the Lightning bounced back with a three-goal middle frame. Vasilevskiy had no trouble making that lead stand, winning his third straight game and fourth in his last five outings. He's up to 33-12-3 with a 2.29 GAA and a .913 save percentage over 48 appearances this season. Jonas Johansson will likely get the nod for Sunday's game in Calgary, but expect Vasilevskiy to be between the pipes Tuesday at home versus the Wild.