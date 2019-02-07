Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Defending cage against Blues

Vasilevskiy will guard the crease versus St. Louis on Thursday, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Vasilevskiy is coming off a 35-save performance versus Vegas in which he posted just a 1.85 GAA but was saddled with an overtime loss due to a lack of offensive support. The 24-year-old netminder is unlikely to match his 44 wins from last year as this point, but could certainly still push for 30-35 before the regular season ends.