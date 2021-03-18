Vasilevskiy will patrol the crease at home versus Chicago on Thursday, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

Vasilevskiy has racked up nine straight wins in which he posted a 1.74 GAA and three shutouts. The Russian netminder has never lost in eight career matchups with the Blackhawks and will look to maintain his undefeated streak in Thursday's contest. With 18 wins on the year, Vasilevskiy should be in the mix for the Vezina Trophy at the end of the season.