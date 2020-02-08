Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Defending cage Saturday

Vasilevskiy will tend the home twine Saturday versus the Islanders, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Vasilevskiy is red-hot and the new owner of a franchise record, as he's unbeaten over his last 17 outings (15-0-2). The 25-year-old posted a .930 save percentage in that stretch as well. The Islanders have shown a spark lately, though, as they've won three of four and combined for 16 goals in that stretch.