Vasilevskiy will guard the road net in Game 2 versus Florida on Tuesday, per Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times.

Vasilevskiy stopped 25 of 27 shots in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Panthers in Game 1. He has lost five of his past six playoff outings, allowing 22 goals on 180 shots for an .878 save percentage over that span.