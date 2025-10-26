Vasilevskiy will patrol the home crease against Vegas on Sunday, Lightning reporter Gabby Shirley reports.

Vasilevskiy will get the second half of Tampa Bay's back-to-back after Jonas Johansson played in Saturday's 4-3 win over Anaheim. The 31-year-old Vasilevskiy is coming off a 22-save effort in Thursday's 3-2 loss to Chicago. He has posted a record of 0-3-2 this season while surrendering 17 goals on 148 shots. Vegas is tied for third in the league with 3.75 goals per game this campaign.