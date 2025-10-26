default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Vasilevskiy will patrol the home crease against Vegas on Sunday, Lightning reporter Gabby Shirley reports.

Vasilevskiy will get the second half of Tampa Bay's back-to-back after Jonas Johansson played in Saturday's 4-3 win over Anaheim. The 31-year-old Vasilevskiy is coming off a 22-save effort in Thursday's 3-2 loss to Chicago. He has posted a record of 0-3-2 this season while surrendering 17 goals on 148 shots. Vegas is tied for third in the league with 3.75 goals per game this campaign.

More News