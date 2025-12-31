Vasilevskiy will guard the road goal against Anaheim on Wednesday, per Derek Lee of The Hockey News.

Vasilevskiy has won his last three outings while allowing seven goals on 72 shots. He has earned a 14-7-2 record, a 2.30 GAA and a .913 save percentage across 23 appearances this season. Anaheim sits fourth in the league with 3.33 goals per game this campaign.