Vasilevskiy will guard the cage Monday night against the visiting Capitals, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

This will be the third start of the season for the Russian puck plugger, whose opening to the 2017-18 campaign included a pair of games against the Panthers -- he went 1-1 against them, allowing eight goals on 84 shots for a cumulative .905 save percentage. He's not a recommended start against the Capitals, since they're the two-time reigning Presidents' Trophy winners and captain Alex Ovechkin is doing Ovi things with seven goals in two games.