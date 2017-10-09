Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Defending net Monday
Vasilevskiy will guard the cage Monday night against the visiting Capitals, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
This will be the third start of the season for the Russian puck plugger, whose opening to the 2017-18 campaign included a pair of games against the Panthers -- he went 1-1 against them, allowing eight goals on 84 shots for a cumulative .905 save percentage. He's not a recommended start against the Capitals, since they're the two-time reigning Presidents' Trophy winners and captain Alex Ovechkin is doing Ovi things with seven goals in two games.
More News
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Stands on head, but not enough against Panthers•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Gets starting nod•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Wins first game of season•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Designated as Opening Night starter•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Guarding goal Tuesday•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Keeps shutout streak rolling at Worlds•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...