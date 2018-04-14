Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Delivers another outstanding performance

Vasilevskiy turned away 41 shots in a 5-3 win over the Devils in Game 2 of their opening-round playoff series.

Vasilevskiy was outstanding again Saturday. The Bolts were opportunistic with their scoring early while the big Russian bricked up the twine tent as the Devils fired at will. Vasilevskiy is a key cog in the Bolts' push to secure Lord Stanley and so far, so good.