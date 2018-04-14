Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Delivers another outstanding performance
Vasilevskiy turned away 41 shots in a 5-3 win over the Devils in Game 2 of their opening-round playoff series.
Vasilevskiy was outstanding again Saturday. The Bolts were opportunistic with their scoring early while the big Russian bricked up the twine tent as the Devils fired at will. Vasilevskiy is a key cog in the Bolts' push to secure Lord Stanley and so far, so good.
More News
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: In goal for Game 2•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Calms worries with Game 1 win•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Getting set for playoff opener•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Unavailable for finale•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Grabs victory despite shaky outing•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Pegged for Friday's start•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...