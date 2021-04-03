Vasilevskiy stopped 25 shots in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Red Wings.

Adam Erne ruined his shutout bid early in the third period, but otherwise it was a fairly easy afternoon for Vasilevskiy, who got staked to the 2-0 lead before eight minutes had elapsed. The 26-year-old has made a strong case so far for another Vezina Trophy, leading the league in wins (23) and save percentage (.932) while sitting second to Philipp Grubauer with a 1.96 GAA.