Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Designated as Opening Night starter
Vasilevskiy will command the crease Friday for Opening Night against the Panthers, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Last season, the Russian appeared in a career-high 50 games for the Bolts, adding a 23-17-7 record, 2.61 GAA and .917 save percentage. According to this latest report, the team is hoping its 2012 first-round (19th overall) draft selection can start roughly 55 games. He can be used as a No. 1 fantasy starter with the potential to become an elite talent over time.
