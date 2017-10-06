Vasilevskiy will command the crease Friday for Opening Night against the Panthers, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Last season, the Russian appeared in a career-high 50 games for the Bolts, adding a 23-17-7 record, 2.61 GAA and .917 save percentage. According to this latest report, the team is hoping its 2012 first-round (19th overall) draft selection can start roughly 55 games. He can be used as a No. 1 fantasy starter with the potential to become an elite talent over time.