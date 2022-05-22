Vailevskiy stopped 34 of 35 shots in Sunday's 5-1 win over Florida.

Vasilevskiy continued his stellar series and has allowed just one goal in each of the first three games. The 27-year-old netminder has stopped 98 of 101 shots in three games against Florida, good for a .970 save percentage. Vasilevskiy will likely be back in net Monday for a back-to-back start as the Lightning look to sweep the Panthers in Game 4.