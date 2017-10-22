Vasilevskiy made 28 saves in a 7-1 win over the Penguins on Saturday night.

The only goal that got past him was a power-play marker, and Vasilevskiy has now won six straight while allowing just four goals over his lastest four games. While the powerful Pens were on the second leg of a back-to-back set, Vasilevskiy handling them with ease shouldn't go unnoticed. He's quickly affirming himself as a high-end asset in all fantasy settings.