Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Dominant in win over Pens
Vasilevskiy made 28 saves in a 7-1 win over the Penguins on Saturday night.
The only goal that got past him was a power-play marker, and Vasilevskiy has now won six straight while allowing just four goals over his lastest four games. While the powerful Pens were on the second leg of a back-to-back set, Vasilevskiy handling them with ease shouldn't go unnoticed. He's quickly affirming himself as a high-end asset in all fantasy settings.
