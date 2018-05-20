Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Dominates Caps in win
Vasilevskiy made 28 saves in Saturday's 3-2, Game 5 win over Washington.
He was especially busy in the second and third periods, a span where he made 24 saves. Vasilevskiy has been dominant in the last three games and is clearly cementing himself among the absolute elite in the game. One more win and he get his first taste of the Final.
