Vasilevskiy made 27 saves in a 4-1 win over Boston on Thursday.

He made 11 of his 27 saves in the third period to keep the score 2-1, and his mates did the rest in the last 1:32 of the game. Vasilevskiy has had a save percentage above .905 in 10 of his last 12 games (8-4-0), and he's allowed no more than two goals in nine of those games. This is Vas-domination at its best.