Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Dominating performance

Vasilevskiy made 48 saves Thursday in a 4-1 win over Toronto.

Dang -- he was on fire. Vasilevskiy is absolutely dominant against the Leafs. He had missed 14 games, but looked better than he did prior to the injury. Get this stud back in your lineup.

