Vasilevskiy allowed three goals on 29 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Oilers.

The Oilers had a shorthanded goal and two power-play tallies, and that was enough to hand Vasilevskiy a loss. He's gone consecutive games without a win for the first time this season. The 28-year-old has given up at least three goals in seven of his nine starts this year -- he's still trying to find his dominant form that puts him in the conversation for best goalie in the world. He's at 4-4-1 with a 2.90 GAA and a .910 save percentage. The Lightning have a home-and-home with the Capitals up next. They'll be on the road Friday before returning home for the rematch Sunday.