Vasilevskiy stopped 27 of 30 shots in a 3-2 loss to the Islanders in Game 4 on Saturday.

Vasilevskiy was perfect through 20 minutes, but the Islanders broke through in the second period with tallies by Josh Bailey, Mathew Barzal and Matt Martin. It marked the first time Vasilevskiy yielded more than two goals since Game 4 of the conference quarterfinals against Carolina, dipping the netminder's postseason save percentage to a still-terrific .933. He'll try to get back to his winning ways in Game 5 on Monday.