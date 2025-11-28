Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Drawing start in Detroit
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vasilevskiy will defend the road crease Friday against the Red Wings, according to Lightning reporter Gabby Shirley.
Vasilevskiy has posted a phenomenal .970 save percentage and 0.80 GAA during his five-game winning streak, a stretch in which he's allowed a combined four goals on 133 shots. Considering he's at the top of his game, it may be difficult for the Red Wings to come out with a victory Friday -- they've lost three of their last four matchups and are tied for 22nd in the NHL with 2.92 goals per game.
More News
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Stays on heater Wednesday•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Facing Flames•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Blanks Philly for first shutout•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Leaves ice first Monday•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Extends winning streak•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Tending twine Thursday•