Vasilevskiy will defend the road crease Friday against the Red Wings, according to Lightning reporter Gabby Shirley.

Vasilevskiy has posted a phenomenal .970 save percentage and 0.80 GAA during his five-game winning streak, a stretch in which he's allowed a combined four goals on 133 shots. Considering he's at the top of his game, it may be difficult for the Red Wings to come out with a victory Friday -- they've lost three of their last four matchups and are tied for 22nd in the NHL with 2.92 goals per game.