Vasilevskiy was named Wednesday's road starter versus the Sharks, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The season is still in its infancy, but Vasilevskiy's scooped up more W's than you could find in a bowl of alphabet soup -- we're talking 11 victories in 13 games to complement a 2.52 GAA and .924 save percentage, folks. His upcoming opponent has won four straight games and boasts the league's third-best faceoff percentage (52.6), so expect a high tempo in this cross-conference affair.