Vasilevskiy will tend the home twine for Thursday's Game 3 against Carolina, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

The Lightning continue to ride the hot hand, as Vasilevskiy has started every playoff game to this point. The Russian has been one of the main reasons for the team's success in the playoffs to this point, as he's gone 6-2-0 along with a 2.23 GAA and .939 save percentage in eight appearances. Vasilevskiy will return home where he was almost perfect during the regular season, going 18-2-0 along with a .936 save percentage and 1.75 GAA in 20 appearances this year.