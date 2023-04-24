Vasilevskiy will face the Maple Leafs at home for Game 4 on Monday, Chris Krenn of the Lightning's official site reports.

Vasilevskiy is looking to bounce back after a pair of uncharacteristic starts. After winning Game 1, he allowed a combined 11 goals on 64 shots while losing his next two outings. Vasilevskiy has given up at least three goals in five consecutive games, posting a brutal .846 save percentage during that span.