Vasilevskiy will be stationed between the pipes for Monday's Game 5 showdown with the Islanders, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.

Vasilevskiy is coming off a Game 4 loss where he allowed three goals (all in the second period) on 30 shots. With a 10-5 record during the playoffs, the Vezina candidate has yet to lose back-to-back games this postseason. He owns a stellar 2.04 GAA and .930 save percentage in four games this season.