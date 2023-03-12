Vasilevskiy will face the Jets at home on Sunday, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Vasilevskiy has uncharacteristically dropped five of his last seven games while posting an .889 save percentage. He's 29-16-4 with a 2.69 GAA this season, his highest mark since the 2015-16 campaign. The 28-year-old has recorded a .917 save percentage in 27 home appearances.