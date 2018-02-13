Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Drops 4-3 loss to Toronto

Vasilevskiy allowed four goals on just 23 shots during Monday's 4-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.

While Vasilevskiy has now allowed three goals or more in nine of his past 13 starts, he's still sporting an elite 33-11-2 record, .928 save percentage and 2.33 GAA for the campaign. Since he's endured a tough stretch and maintained his impressive year-long numbers, there's potential for the pendulum to swing back in the other direction, and a lights-off run could be ahead. Continue to start Vasilevskiy confidently.